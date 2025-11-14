AFP
Eduardo Camavinga suffers another injury blow as Real Madrid man leaves France camp without training with Kylian Mbappe & Co
Camavinga's latest injury
According to Marca, Camavinga has withdrawn from the French national team training camp after the injury he sustained in Madrid’s match against Vallecano prevented him from training throughout the week. This forced coach Deschamps to remove him from the squad for the upcoming match against Azerbaijan..
With his national team duties cut short, Camavinga will return to Madrid’s training camp, where club doctors will conduct a full assessment of his condition. The extent of the injury remains unclear, but both the player and the club are hopeful he can recover in time for Madrid’s upcoming league match against Elche. Camavinga will now focus entirely on rehabilitation as he aims to return to action as quickly as possible.
- AFP
Camavinga's injury prone 2025
Camavinga's versatility has been a major asset at Madrid, with previous coach Carlo Ancelotti often deploying him not only in midfield but also at left back when needed. However, his recent fitness record has become a concern. In 2025 alone, he has suffered three injuries, including two hamstring problems, which have made him increasingly injury prone. These recurring setbacks have affected his consistency and disrupted his rhythm during crucial moments of the season.
France national team coach Deschamps believes injuries have affected Camavinga’s consistency, saying: “Unfortunately for him, he has injuries that prevent him from having consistency.”
He added: “He also wants more playing time, he wants to do better. Being spared from his physical problems would certainly allow him to have more consistency, with Real Madrid and with us.”
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Madrid's injury issues this season
Madrid are facing a growing injury crisis, with Camavinga’s latest setback adding to an already difficult situation. The squad is currently dealing with multiple absences across key positions, placing significant pressure on Xabi Alonso as he navigates an intense phase of the season. Aurelien Tchouameni remains sidelined with a muscle injury and is not expected to return until the end of November while young midfielder Franco Mastantuono has been diagnosed with pubalgia, and the club is planning a specialised physical conditioning programme to improve his resistance to injuries.
In defence, Dani Carvajal is dealing with a knee injury with no confirmed return date, and Alonso has already admitted he will miss the defender’s presence. Antonio Rudiger is also unavailable due to a muscle problem and is out indefinitely. Meanwhile, Federico Valverde stayed back in Madrid during the international break to address fitness concerns. All these setbacks leave Madrid with a fragile squad and limited rotation options.
- IMAGO / ABACAPRESS
Camavinga's aim for the season
Camavinga will look to recover from his latest setback as quickly as possible. With Madrid holding a three-point lead at the top of the league, the club will aim to maintain their advantage over rivals Barcelona. Camavinga hopes to stay fit for the remainder of the 2025-26 season and secure his place in France’s squad for the 2026 World Cup.
Advertisement