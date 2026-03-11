AFP
Eddie Howe praises 'outstanding' Newcastle as 'soft' last-gasp Barcelona penalty leaves Champions League tie delicately poised
- Getty/GOAL
Newcastle draw after a late penalty
The narrative seemed set for a legendary Tyneside tale when Harvey Barnes ghosted in at the back post to break the deadlock with just five minutes of normal time remaining. However, the margins at the elite level are notoriously thin, and Barcelona’s relentless pressure eventually forced a decisive error from the Newcastle backline. The atmosphere shifted in a heartbeat during the final seconds of stoppage time. Substitute Dani Olmo showed a veteran's guile to draw a foul from Malick Thiaw, who dangled a tired leg inside the area. Lamine Yamal, the teenager who continues to defy his years, stepped up to convert from the spot with ice in his veins.
- AFP
Howe hails 'outstanding' Magpies display
Speaking to TNT Sports after the final whistle, Howe was full of praise for his players, stating: "I thought we were outstanding, a really, really good performance. We kept the intensity up. The moment at the end takes that in a negative light but one of our best performances. I thought we had enough to score before we did. The game showed we are capable but we know we probably have to give more going to their stadium. We are capable of doing it but we will need to be at our very best."
Reflecting on the Barcelona penalty, Howe remarked: "I think it is soft but Malik makes contact. We had our shape, there's no way we should concede that goal. We will look at it but I don't want it override the 93 minutes before that in which we were quality. It is my job to try and pick them up. We have unfortunately had to do that a few times this seasons but our strength of character should never be in doubt. We will be ready by the time the next game comes round. We believe in ourselves and our capability and we have shown that today."
Barnes reflects on 'strange' atmosphere
Barnes, who played a key role in Newcastle's attacking threat throughout the night, echoed his manager's sentiments regarding the performance. The winger admitted that the locker room felt a sense of disappointment given how well they had nullified Barcelona's world-class attacking talent for the majority of the match at St James' Park.
Barnes told TNT Sports: "It is a bit of a strange feeling, we are only halfway through the tie, we played really well tonight, kept their dangerous players quiet. We got ahead with a good goal but the way it ended it is a tough one to take but we have to remember it is only halfway through the tie. We played really well in the game. We were on top for a lot of it. It will be a different sort of game at their place but we know what we can do and we know when we are at our level how well we can play."
- (C)Getty Images
All to play for in the second leg
The draw means Barcelona will head back to Camp Nou as favourites, but Newcastle have proven they are far from pushovers. Looking ahead to the decider, Barnes added: "What a feeling it would have been to go there 1-0 up but we are level in the tie and all to play for. It is one game away from home where we can show what we can do. It will be an exciting game for us." Newcastle will first focus on a Premier League clash with Chelsea on Saturday, with the Barca return clash set to take place four days later.
Advertisement