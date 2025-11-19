Eberechi Eze reveals why he missed the Champions League’s iconic music on his competition debut with Arsenal as he opens up on playing ‘chess’ against Europe’s best

GOAL’s Beast Mode On Podcast, hosted by Adebayo Akinfenwa, welcomes guest Eberechi Eze as he discusses a whole host of topics including making an emotional return to his boyhood club Arsenal in the summer.
After scoring the winner to help Crystal Palace win their first piece of silverware in last season’s FA Cup final, Eze joined the Gunners in a move which saw him head back to the club who released him from their academy 14 years ago, when he was just 13.
Keen to taste Champions League football by switching to Arsenal, the 27-year-old has revealed a hilarious anecdote from his debut in the competition, which you can read more about below. You can also watch the full episode of the Beast Mode On Podcast via YouTube and Spotify.