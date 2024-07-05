‘Drag on for another two seasons’ – Why Man City’s 115-charge FFP case could hit 2026 as Premier League giants fight against fines, relegation or any other punishment
Manchester City’s 115-charge Financial Fair Play (FFP) case could “drag on for another two seasons”, according to Everton’s former CEO Keith Wyness.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Premier League giants charged in 2023
- Case is still waiting to be heard
- Blues have opened their own legal case