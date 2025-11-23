Social gfx/ Goal Arabia
Donald Trump's associate admits she 'didn't recognise' Cristiano Ronaldo during White House visit in social media post praising CR7's 'kindness and humility'
Ronaldo's first public trip to the US since 2017 accusation
The visit to the White House marked Ronaldo's first public trip to America since a 2017 sexual assault accusation by a teacher, which the Portuguese striker denies. Kathryn Mayorga claims the forward raped her in a hotel room in 2009 in an interview to German publication Der Spiegel and had reportedly reached an out-of-court settlement in 2010.
Since the claims were made, Ronaldo hasn't been involved in any exhibition games in the US involving former sides Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United, nor current team Al-Nassr.
The allegation was thrown back into the spotlight last week when Portugal booked their place at the 2026 World Cup as a Ronaldo-less Selecao booked their spot at next summer's competition with a resounding 9-1 win over Armenia. Ronaldo was suspended for the final World Cup qualifier following his dismissal in Portugal's 2-0 loss to the Republic of Ireland, a red card that means he'll miss his nation's first group stage game at the showpiece event.
Portugal, meanwhile, are scheduled to play USA in a friendly on the other side of the Atlantic in March, a match in which Ronaldo is expected to be involved.
However, despite Ronaldo's reputation, Trump's Secretary of Agriculture, Brooke Rollins, has revealed how impressed she was by the Portugal captain, even though she had no idea who he was.
Trump ally wondered who 'Mr Ronaldo' could be
In an Instagram post, Rollins revealed that she sat with Ronaldo and fiancee Georgina Rodriguez but didn't have a clue who 'Mr Ronaldo' was. "Still processing this one… Mark and I were so honored to attend and welcome so many wonderful friends from across the globe," Rollins started. "When I sat down at my seat, I noticed the name card right next to me said Mr. Ronaldo. I wondered who in the world could that be."
"A few minutes later a tall man with a huge smile, literally beaming joy, took the seat. To my kids extreme embarrassment, I didn’t immediately recognize him (“GEEZ MOM HE HAS MORE INSTA FOLLOWERS THAN ANYONE IN THE WORLD!!”). But within seconds we were FAST friends and for sure won the prize for the most fun table!
"Cristiano and Georgina, THANK YOU for the laughs, shared love and patriotism for our home countries, and for making a beautiful night even more perfect.
"Their kindness, humility, and light filled the room. Nothing better than making new friends. What a blessing! (But I stand by my assertion that American "football" is still the best!!)
"So grateful to be part of this game changing team at this moment in history. God bless America!!!"
Ronaldo thanks Trump for the warm welcome
After his visit to the US, Ronaldo himself took to Instagram to thank Trump for the invitation and warm welcome. "Thank you Mr. President for your invitation and for the warm welcome you and the First Lady gave me and my future wife.
"Each of us has something meaningful to give, and I stand ready to do my part as we inspire new generations to build a future defined by courage, responsibility and lasting peace."
Trump, meanwhile, thanked Ronaldo for agreeing to meet his son Barron, saying during his speech: "My son is a big fan of Ronaldo... Barron got to meet him and I think he respects his father a little bit more now - just the fact that I introduced you. So I just want to thank you both for being here."
What comes next?
Ronaldo is expected to return to domestic action with Al-Nassr when they host Al-Khaleej in a bid to maintain their superb start to the Saudi Pro League season. Al-Nassr sit top by a single point ahead of this evening's league clash as they look to extend their winning start to the season to nine games.
The 40-year-old has scored nine times for Al-Nassr this season, with compatriot and team-mate Joao Felix the only player to have scored more than Ronaldo this season, with 10 goals.
