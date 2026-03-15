Getty
Dominik Szoboszlai fires Liverpool Conference League warning after dismal Tottenham draw
Wake-up call for struggling Reds
Sunday's defeat leaves the reigning Premier League champions sitting in fifth place in the table, two points behind Aston Villa in fourth and just one point ahead of Chelsea in sixth. Liverpool currently have 49 points from 30 matches, with only eight games remaining until the end of the campaign. Speaking directly to Sky Sports following the damaging 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur, Szoboszlai issued a stark warning to his team-mates.
"We have to wake up," the midfielder urged, pleading for unity. "If we keep going like this, next season we should be happy if we play Conference League. They should stay behind us because last season, when we were champions four games before the end, everybody was happy. Support us now when we're in difficult times."
- Getty Images Sport
Analysing a game of two halves
The playmaker was arguably the standout performer, capping an industrious 90 minutes with a brilliant free-kick, 121 touches, an 87 per cent pass accuracy, and winning six ground duels. However, he expressed bewilderment at the dramatic drop-off that allowed Spurs to equalise. "In the first half, we played very well. We controlled the whole game, they hardly created many chances," Szoboszlai explained. "Second half, I don't know, we just don't do the same things like in the first half. The question is why? We will sit down together. This is the most difficult time. We have to stick together."
Understanding the Anfield frustration
The final whistle at Anfield was greeted with audible discontent from the home supporters, a far cry from the jubilant scenes witnessed during their title-winning campaign last year under Arne Slot. Although he missed the immediate reaction on the pitch, Szoboszlai acknowledged the crowd's right to be upset and passionately pleaded for their continued support. "I didn't hear the boos but I can understand because last season we became champions and this season we are not performing in the way that we should be," he admitted. He then urged the fans to remain loyal, adding: "They should stay behind us. Support us now when we're in difficult times."
- Getty Images Sport
What next for Liverpool?
Seeking redemption, Liverpool quickly turn their focus back to Europe, hosting Galatasaray on Wednesday in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League tie to overturn a 1-0 deficit. The team will heavily rely on their star midfielder, who boasts 11 goals and eight assists across 41 appearances this term. Domestically, a crucial run awaits the misfiring champions, starting with a trip to Brighton next Saturday. The top-four race will ultimately be decided during a gruelling May schedule, featuring high-stakes clashes against Manchester United, Chelsea, and top-four rivals Aston Villa.
Advertisement