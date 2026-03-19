Diego Simeone insists Barcelona are 'better' than Atletico Madrid after setting up Champions League quarter-final

Speaking after Atletico secured their place in the final eight of Europe's elite competition, Simeone was quick to pivot his focus toward their domestic rivals. While many managers might opt for mind games, the Atleti boss was transparent about the hierarchy entering the tie.

"Barcelona is better than us, but it will push us to compete, hopefully, in the best way possible," Simeone stated as quoted by AS. "We're trying to compete with Barcelona, who are the team we're drawn against. I have no doubt that they are the best attacking team in Europe. The possibility of a quarter-final against them is a high-level challenge and will demand that level from us."