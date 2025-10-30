Desire Doue ruled out for long spell with 'severe' injury after being stretchered off in PSG draw just over a week since his return

PSG turned in a lacklustre display against Lorient on Wednesday, missing the chance to extend their slim lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table, which now stands at just one point. Despite dominating possession with 79 per cent of the ball and largely keeping the hosts pinned back, Luis Enrique’s side had to settle for a frustrating draw – and their evening was further exacerbated with an injury to star forward Doue.

Around the hour mark, as he prepared to be substituted, Doue suddenly collapsed on the touchline after delivering a final cross, clutching his right thigh in visible pain. His anguished expression and muffled cry immediately prompted concern, with medical staff rushing to his aid amid fears of a serious setback. For a player who had only recently returned from a muscle injury, this latest misfortune struck like a bolt from the blue.

The medics rushed him off the pitch on a stretcher, implying that the 20-year-old will be facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines. AFP reported that Doue left the Stade du Moustoir on crutches – a heartbreaking setback for the young attacker, who picked up a calf injury during international duty with France in September. After the match, a downcast Enrique appeared visibly affected by the blow to his player.