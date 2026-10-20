Will Dejan Kulusevski be the same player after 526-day absence? Ex-Tottenham star Gus Poyet explains cautious approach that will serve Spurs’ Swedish winger well

A late cameo was presented to Kulusevski as Spurs battled their way to a welcome win over newly-promoted Coventry. He was introduced in the 86th minute of that contest, to a rousing reception from the home support.

His last appearance had come on May 11, 2025. A serious knee problem kept the 26-year-old sidelined for 17 months. A long road to recovery, which delivered several setbacks, has been completed.

Tottenham are delighted to have another performer with match-altering ability at their disposal, having seen James Maddison come through injury issues of his own, and are looking upwards once more after registering their first Premier League victory of 2026-27.

It remains to be seen how prominently Kulusevski will figure from here, with Roberto De Zerbi well stocked in the attacking midfielder department - with the likes of Maddison, Sandro Tonali, Mohammed Kudus, Savio, Omar Marmoush, Wilson Odobert, Conor Gallagher and Mykhailo Mudryk all capable of providing a creative spark.