Deco holds secret Madrid summit with Julian Alvarez's agent as Catalans refuse to give up on Atletico Madrid star

In a bold move to salvage what many considered a cooling negotiation, Barcelona sporting director Deco and Joao Amaral have held an imminent summit with Fernando Hidalgo, the agent representing Julian Alvarez.

According to Sport, The meeting, which took place in a discreet setting in Madrid, was designed to further refine the strategy for a transfer that remains the absolute priority for the Blaugrana’s recruitment team this summer.

The Catalan giants are fully aware of the obstacles in their path, but the leadership at the Spotify Camp Nou is not ready to throw in the towel. While the deal has entered a difficult period, the club believes that maintaining constant contact with Hidalgo is essential to reacting quickly if the landscape shifts.



