Dayot Upamecano promises to make 'right decision' on his future as Liverpool and Real Madrid eye free transfer for Bayern Munich defender

The French international Upamecano’s future at Bayern has become one of the major developing stories of the upcoming transfer window. The defender, who has been playing a key role in Vincent Kompany’s side, is yet to sign an extension to his contract which expires this summer. Bayern have been pushing to secure his long-term commitment, but negotiations remain open as elite clubs from across Europe position themselves to take advantage of a potential free transfer.

Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and many elite European clubs are among those monitoring the situation. Each club is aware that a defender of Upamecano’s age, pedigree and experience being available without a transfer fee represents one of the most valuable opportunities in the market.

Speaking to L’Equipe, Upamecano addressed the situation directly, explaining that while he is aware of the interest, contract discussions are being handled by those around him. “My agent is taking care of it. We will make the right decision. I am receiving good advice. I am focused on this season and my goals with the club and the national team. I don't have the headspace for it,” he said.