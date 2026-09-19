David Moyes refuses to discuss European qualification for Everton despite strong unbeaten start to the season

Everton have enjoyed a stellar start to their Premier League campaign, remaining unbeaten after five matches following a 1-0 home victory against Ipswich. Thierno Barry secured the three points with an 11th-minute goal, taking his tally to five for the season.

The result leaves the club fifth in the table with nine points, but Moyes is firmly shutting down any expectations of European football. "We are not using those words this year," Moyes said bluntly. "Not [saying] in front of you people [the media], that's for sure, because we're still preparing ourselves and make sure we can do the best we can."