Dani Olmo sends warning to Real Madrid and PSG as Barcelona star breaks scoring drought in Real Betis rout

Hansi Flick’s side showed no signs of slowing down on Saturday evening, dismantling Real Betis with a clinical display at the Estadio La Cartuja. The 5-2 victory marked Barcelona's ninth consecutive league win, further cementing their status as the team to beat in Spain this season. It was a complete performance that saw five different players find the back of the net, demonstrating the immense tactical flexibility and attacking depth currently available to the Blaugrana coaching staff.

Among the scorers was Olmo, who finally ended a frustrating wait to get back on the scoresheet. The midfielder has been a vital cog in Flick's machine since his arrival, but the goals had dried up in recent weeks despite his high level of performance. His strike against Betis served as a timely reminder of his finishing ability.

The victory ensures that Barcelona maintain their healthy lead at the summit of the table, providing the perfect morale boost before a daunting run of fixtures.



