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Dani Olmo warns Marc Cucurella he will 'suffer' against Lamine Yamal after seeing Barcelona academy graduate complete transfer to Real Madrid
Mourinho seals marquee signing
Madrid secured the left-back from Chelsea in a swift deal worth an initial €55 million plus add-ons. The transfer marks the first official signing under newly appointed manager Jose Mourinho as he ruthlessly overhauls the squad following consecutive trophyless campaigns. The news caught many by surprise, including Olmo, who previously shared a pitch with the full-back during their youth academy days before Cucurella eventually established his career away from Barcelona.
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Olmo predicts domestic suffering
The Barcelona playmaker admitted the squad remained completely unaware of the impending transfer but wished his close friend well despite their new domestic rivalry.
Olmo told Sport: “We didn’t expect it. He kept it inside. If that’s what he wanted, I’m happy for him because he’s my friend, now he’s going to have to suffer in the league and so will we. He’s going to have to suffer against Lamine, for example.”
Giants launch heavy spending
Los Blancos have responded aggressively to their recent failures by also securing deals for Bernardo Silva and Ibrahima Konate. Meanwhile, Barcelona completed their own statement signing by bringing in Anthony Gordon from the Premier League while actively pursuing Julian Alvarez.
Olmo added: “It’s normal that after two years without a win they are reinforced, they are world-class players, but we are not worried. We have made a great signing with Gordon and we are happy.”
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Clasico rivalries centre stage
Cucurella is currently focused on international duty, spearheading Spain’s 2026 World Cup campaign alongside Barcelona starlet Yamal. Once this major summer tournament concludes, the left-back will fly to Madrid to integrate into Mourinho's tactical setup. Navigating the immense pressure of the Bernabeu while managing his new domestic rivalry with La Roja team-mates will serve as an ultimate test for Madrid's newest marquee recruit.