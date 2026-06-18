How to watch Spain for 'free' on demand in the World Cup 2026: VPN access, where to watch & more

What is Spain's FIFA World Cup schedule?

Date & Time (local time) Fixture (final score) Location June 16, 8:00 PM Argentina vs Algeria (3-0) Kansas City Stadium (Kansas City, MO) June 22, 12:00 PM Argentina vs Austria Dallas Stadium (Arlington, TX) June 27, 9:00 PM Jordan vs Argentina Dallas Stadium (Arlington, TX)

How to watch Spain World Cup matches with a VPN for 'free'

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live.

To stream the matches for 'free', you can use your VPN to connect to a server in a country where the game is being shown on a free-to-air platform. While the streaming broadcast itself is free in that specific country, you will still need a paid VPN subscription to access it.

Who is showing the World Cup in Spain?

In Spain, the broadcasting rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are split between DAZN and the public broadcaster RTVE.

Here is how the coverage breaks down:

Broadcaster Type Coverage Details DAZN Pay-TV Broadcasting all 104 matches of the tournament live and on-demand through a dedicated Mediapro channel. (Also accessible via Movistar Plus+ and Orange TV for customers with the relevant football packages). RTVE Free-to-Air Broadcasting one match per day for free. This guaranteed coverage includes all of Spain's matches, the opening game, key knockout stage matches, both semi-finals, and the final. Available on La 1, Teledeporte, and the RTVE Play streaming platform.

How do I watch RTVE from abroad using ExpressVPN?

1. Sign in to ExpressVPN: Ensure your app is up to date.

Open the ExpressVPN app on your device (phone, computer, smart TV, or streaming stick) and log in.

2. Connect to a server in Spain: Crucial step.

Search for Spain in the location list and connect. ExpressVPN typically has server options in Madrid and Barcelona — either will work to give you a Spanish IP address. Wait until the app confirms you are connected.

3. Clear your browser cache (Optional but recommended):

If you are watching on a computer, it is best to open an "Incognito" or "Private Browsing" window, or clear your cache. This ensures RTVE doesn't recognize your location from a previous visit.

4. Navigate to RTVE Play:

Go to the RTVE Play website or open the RTVE app on your device.

5. Create a free account (if prompted):

You may need to register for a free RTVE Play account to watch live TV. If the registration form asks for a Spanish postal code (Código Postal), you will need to provide a valid 5-digit Spanish code (e.g., 28001 for Madrid).

6. Start streaming:

Navigate to the live feed for La 1 or Teledeporte to watch the World Cup matches.