'It's really hard' - Dani Dyer explains why honeymoon with fiancé Jarrod Bowen is 'on pause' despite wedding to West Ham & England star being just months away J. Bowen West Ham Showbiz England Premier League

Dani Dyer has explained why her honeymoon with West Ham captain fiance Jarrod Bowen is “on pause”, with their wedding now a matter of months away.