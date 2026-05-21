Dan Ndoye qualities highlighted that can make Swiss winger a Premier League star for Nottingham Forest & avoid £34m transfer flop tag

Competition for the 25-year-old’s signature was fierce once it became apparent that exit doors were swinging open at Serie A side Bologna. Ndoye had helped them to a memorable Coppa Italia triumph when netting the decisive goal in a final showdown with AC Milan - securing a first piece of major silverware for the Rossoblu in 51 years.

Forest ultimately fended off transfer competition to secure the talented forward on a five-year contract. It has been suggested that said agreement could be cut short after just 12 months, with form and confidence deserting Ndoye at the City Ground.

He started brightly enough, opening his goal account on the first weekend of the 2025-26 campaign against Brentford and finding the target in a historic European outing on home soil for Forest against Midtjylland on October 2.

End product has completely dried up since then, at least on the domestic front. Starting berths have been in short supply, as Ndoye has slipped down the pecking order in a campaign that has seen four different managers take charge on Trentside.

He has scored three goals through seven international appearances this season, and has been included in Switzerland's squad for the 2026 World Cup, but serious questions are being asked of whether those exploits can be replicated at club level.