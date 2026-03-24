Crystal Palace step up Andoni Iraola pursuit as Eagles turn to Bournemouth boss to replace Oliver Glasner

However, Palace will face stiff competition to secure his signature. The manager has been heavily linked with Champions League clubs as well as a return to his hometown team, Athletic Club. He made more than 500 appearances for the Spanish side during his playing career. The vacancy at San Mames arises after long-serving coach Ernesto Valverde announced his departure at the end of the campaign. Whilst former Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic is considered a strong contender for the Bilbao job, the emotional pull of a return home could influence the final decision.

"No, it doesn't have anything to do with me," Iraola told reporters when asked if a return to the Basque club is on the cards. "Probably as a supporter because it is my club but no it doesn't affect the situation. I've said it a lot of times I'm very happy here. I have a great relationship with the club and it's true that we will have to take a decision according to this but it's a situation I have had most of my years as manager. It is not new to me."