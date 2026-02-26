Cristiano Ronaldo purchases stake in Spanish club Almeria as CR7 pursues club owner ambition

Almeria were the subject of a takeover by a Saudi investment group in May 2025. All-time great Ronaldo is currently plying his club trade in the Middle East with Al-Nassr - where he is tied to the most lucrative contract in world football.

The evergreen 41-year-old has previously stated a desire to move into ownership once his record-shattering career comes to a close. He has said of buying into a club that was only formed in 1989: “I have long had the ambition to contribute to football beyond the pitch. UD Almería is a Spanish club with a strong foundation and clear growth potential. I wish to work with the team leading the club to support it in its new phase of growth.”

Almeria president Mohamed al Khereiji is delighted to have Ronaldo on board, saying in a statement of his own: “He is considered the best on the pitch. He knows the Spanish leagues very well and understands the potential of what we are building here both in terms of the team and the youth academy.”

Almeria were relegated out of La Liga in 2024. They are, however, currently sat third in the Segunda Division - two points adrift of leaders Racing Santander - and remain very much in the promotion hunt.

Ronaldo’s presence, along with his contacts and money-making ability, will be most welcome at Power Horse Stadium. There remains the possibility of CR7 investing in other clubs before his historic goal-scoring boots are hung up for the final time.