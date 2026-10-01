Cristiano Ronaldo risks six-month suspension after walking out on Portugal duty

The threat of formal disciplinary action is explicitly set out in the governing body's code of conduct.

Addressing unauthorised absences from international duty, as reported by ESPN, the FPF disciplinary regulations state: "Any player who, having been duly called up, abandons or fails to attend training, a match, or any activity of the national teams or related to the sporting representation of the FPF or Portugal without justification, shall be sanctioned with a suspension of one to six months and, accessorily if a professional player, a fine between 500 and 1,000 euros."

The feud erupted after Jesus left the forward as an unused substitute against Norway, before doubling down on his selection policy during his pre-match briefing in Copenhagen.

Unmoved by the veteran's status, Jesus declared: "I can promise whatever I want. I am the manager. I am the coach, and I told the player he was not going to play. I'll put him on the bench; if I need you for 30 minutes, you'll play, and if not, you won't. No player will ever change my mind. Not him, not anyone in football. Not any president either. Never, zero."