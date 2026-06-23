‘WE ARE HERE!’ - Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to critics as 41-year-old GOAT makes more history at 2026 World Cup

Ronaldo admitted it had been a “dark week” after answering the critics that claimed he “had already retired from football” with a brilliant display for Portugal against Uzbekistan at the World Cup. The veteran striker had faced intense scrutiny following a toothless performance during Portugal's 1-1 draw with DR Congo, leading some to suggest his time at the top had finally come to an end.

However, the 41-year-old responded in typical fashion, delivering a 9/10 performance in Houston that reminded the world of his enduring quality. Speaking to Sport TV after the full-time whistle, Ronaldo said: “I know that whoever works hard, God helps him. It was a tough week, a dark one, it started as if I had retired from football. But I held on as I always hold on because I believe in work more than football. It was tough, I have to admit, but we came back.”