Cristiano Ronaldo's manager Jorge Jesus says Al-Hilal have 'more economic power' than Al-Nassr

Jesus has said: “I've already been at Al Hilal. I've been on the other side, so I know what that's like. I've already benefited from it. They have more economic power. When I was there, I benefited as a coach. It's normal. Al-Nassr, with different resources, has to compete for the top spots. We have to continue to be strong.

“That's why I was hired, to reduce the gap between Al Hilal and Al Nassr, in terms of titles and points. And that's what we're doing. We have a lot of confidence in Al Nassr's structure, a structure that, little by little, is increasingly managing to balance the group. But not only the group of players who play, but also a group off the field, a team that is aware of the difficulties, a team that knows it will be fighting against opponents with greater economic power, not sporting power.”

The Saudi Pro League has refuted Ronaldo’s claims that Al-Nassr’s rivals receive preferential treatment, saying in an official statement: “The Saudi Pro League is structured around a simple principle: every club operates independently under the same rules.

“Clubs have their own boards, their own executives and their own football leadership. Decisions on recruitment, spending and strategy sit with those clubs, within a financial framework designed to ensure sustainability and competitive balance. That framework applies equally across the league.

“Cristiano has been fully engaged with Al Nassr since his arrival and has played an important role in the club's growth and ambition. Like any elite competitor, he wants to win. But no individual - however significant - determines decisions beyond their own club.”