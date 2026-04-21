‘Whenever Cristiano Ronaldo goes there is an impact’ - Would the Saudi Pro League bubble burst without CR7? Paul-Jose M’Poku explains ‘strategy’ in the Middle East

When that question was put to M’Poku - who has spent time in Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia - the former DR Congo international, with Baller League UK action now his primary focus after joining Angry Ginge’s Yanited side, told GOAL: “They haven't established themselves. They are establishing themselves and now also they are going into another strategy when they are buying young players. They are more looking to the long-term in terms of the short-term.

“They are quite smart and they try to surround themselves with the highest and the top people who have worked in the club game to try and professionalise the league and the football. But they have a lot of work to do. Also in the other division, let's say second division, third division, because the country is so big, but yeah, it will take time for them.

“But I don't think it's a case of Ronaldo will leave and things will collapse. But every time Ronaldo goes somewhere or goes out, there's always an impact. So this is not because of Saudi.

“When he was in Juventus, when he was there, they were good, since he left… Now he bought the club in Almeria, and now there's an impact. So Ronaldo, wherever he goes, there's a difference on and off the pitch every time. So there will be something, but I don't think it's a huge thing.”