Cristiano Ronaldo closes in on his first Saudi Pro League title as he inspires Al-Nassr to critical win over Ivan Toney's Al Ahli

In an high-stakes encounter that remained deadlocked for 75 minutes, it was inevitable that Ronaldo would be the man to provide the spark. The 41-year-old rose highest to meet a precision corner from Portugal teammate Joao Felix, glancing a header into the top corner that left Edouard Mendy rooted to the spot.

The header marked Ronaldo's 25th goal of the current league campaign, reinforcing his position as one of the most clinical finisher in the world. Following the goal, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner celebrated with his trademark exuberance, leading his teammates to the corner flag as the Al-Nassr faithful sensed that a maiden Saudi Pro League title for their captain was finally within reach.