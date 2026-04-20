Cristiano Ronaldo has 'aura' but Lionel Messi boasts a 'force field'! Alex Iwobi explains what it's to like to face the GOATs after ending up in unwanted compilation

Iwobi told Adebayo Akinfenwa on the latest Beast Mode On Podcast when asked where he stands in the most divisive of football debates - one where the greatest player ever to lace up a pair of boots is asked to be identified: “I always say Messi.”

He went on to say of his personal experiences of World Cup winner Messi and evergreen Portuguese Ronaldo - who is still going strong at the age of 41 with Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr: “The Messi one touched me more than the Ronaldo one because Ronaldo, he obviously came back to United, he wants to do it like Ronaldo, so Ronaldo would be the most influential person in the world according to social media.

“It was just different because when I played against Ronaldo, the aura's crazy, but when I played against Messi at the Nou Camp and there was Messi, Neymar, Suarez, [Andres] Iniesta, Xavi, Dani Alves, Victor Valdes, there's just names on names on names and this was my first Champions League start and I'm walking out and all you're hearing is, ‘Messi, Messi’. Man, there's other superstars!

“I'm looking to my left, all of them are small by the way - Neymar's quite small, Messi's extra small - tiny, like tiny, tiny. I thought, ‘nah, there's no way’, in my head, there's no way this guy has this much of a presence as a baller.

“Obviously when I played Ronaldo, it was a different stage of his career - he's just like efficient, get him the ball, he's going to score. Whereas when I played Messi, every time he had the ball there was like a radius where no one could enter that and tackle him.”