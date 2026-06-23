'I knew this could happen' - Cristian Romero speaks out on injury scare in Argentina's World Cup win over Austria

Romero aggravated a right knee issue 57 minutes into Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Austria. Romero was replaced by Nicolas Otamendi as Argentina secured passage to the knockout stages. Romero missed the last six matches of the Premier League season after injuring his right knee following a collision with Tottenham goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky.

Romero battled back to fitness for the World Cup and played 80 minutes when Argentina began their campaign with a 3-0 win over Algeria. Despite lasting just 12 minutes into the second half against Austria, Romero moved quickly to allay any significant injury fears regarding his knee.