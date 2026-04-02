AFP
Cristian Romero admits he's 'not having the best time' at Tottenham amid La Liga transfer talk
Romero speaks out on north London struggles
The Argentine defender didn't mask his frustration with the current environment at Spurs, though he emphasized a professional need to "focus on the club" and rediscover his best form. These comments paint a picture of a key figure increasingly disillusioned as he reportedly attracts interest from Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.
He said to Ole: "I’m not really having the best time there, to be honest. But beyond everything, I have to get myself right, I have to focus on the club now."
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Commitment to the cause despite personal frustration
Despite his admitted unhappiness, Romero was quick to emphasize that he remains professional and committed to steering the club away from danger. With a crucial fixture against Sunderland on the horizon, the defender understands that individual feelings must be set aside for the greater good of the Spurs squad as they fight for survival.
"I need to switch on the Tottenham mindset, try to get out of the bad situation we’re in and, like I always do, give everything in every training session, in every match, and try to move forward," he added. For a club that has just appointed Roberto De Zerbi to fix the mess left by his predecessors, such leadership from the back will be essential.
La Liga giants circling for summer move
Reports suggest that Romero is open to a change of scenery, having previously indicated that a move to the Spanish top flight would be a dream scenario. He recently admitted he would "love" to play in La Liga, and with Tottenham’s top-flight status currently in jeopardy, the prospect of a summer exit has moved from a possibility to a high probability. If the club were to suffer the unthinkable fate of relegation, keeping a player of his calibre would likely prove impossible.
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De Zerbi's massive task ahead
De Zerbi has brought a glimmer of hope to the Tottenham faithful, with the Italian coach reportedly securing "Sir Alex Ferguson-like" control over football operations as part of his agreement to join the club. However, his first task is managing a dressing room where key figures like Romero are clearly feeling the strain of the club's decline.
De Zerbi will need to lean on Romero’s quality to solidify a defence that has been porous for much of the season. While the long-term future of the Argentine remains a major doubt, the short-term goal is singular: Premier League safety. Spurs will be back in action away at Sunderland on April 12.