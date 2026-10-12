'There is no recipe or money that can buy it!' – Cristian Chivu makes bold Champions League admission

Inter Milan head coach Cristian Chivu addressed reporters at the Inter Training Center on the eve of their UEFA Champions League Matchday 2 tie against Club Brugge. The fixture marks the Nerazzurri's home debut in the competition's league phase following an opening defeat away to Real Madrid.

Chivu emphasized that Inter's stature requires maximum commitment across all competitions.

The 45-year-old manager insisted that European success demands intense daily work rather than financial investment.