Coleen Rooney outstrips Wayne! Manchester United and England legend's wife surpasses ex-striker's earnings after I'm A Celeb appearance
Coleen Rooney has firmly stepped into the financial spotlight of the Rooney household, after her business activities and brand endorsements helped her company, CWR 2021, record a £1.3 million profit. Recent financial disclosures for the year ending September 2024 revealed that her company’s earnings more than tripled over a 12-month period, a significant leap reflecting the momentum behind her media and commercial ventures.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Coleen earning more than Wayne
- Bumper 2024 for Coleen's firm
- New documentary on the horizon