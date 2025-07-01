‘Wayne swaps training for school run’ - Rooney documentary teaser as Man Utd legend & wife Coleen let Disney+ plus cameras into their private lives

A teaser for ‘The Rooneys’ claims that the Disney+ documentary will show Manchester United legend Wayne “swap training for the school run”.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Former England captain Wayne and his wife Coleen are allowing cameras into their private lives. Fans are to be given a taste of what family life looks like for childhood sweethearts that have experienced many highs and lows together.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Coleen has seen her profile soar on the back of claiming a runner-up finish on the 2024 edition of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here. Offers of media and television work have flooded in after that trip to the Australian jungle.

DID YOU KNOW?

One of those approaches is said to have earned the Rooneys £10 million ($14m), with a behind-the-scenes documentary series being signed up for with global streaming giants that will open up a window to the world.

WHAT DISNEY SAID

The aforementioned show has a working title of ‘The Rooneys’, with Disney saying: “The observational doc-series will feature Coleen and Wayne Rooney like we’ve never seen them before, along with their family and friends, as they step into a new chapter of their lives. The ten-part series will follow Coleen as she navigates new entrepreneurial endeavours, while Wayne swaps training for the school run.”

WHAT NEXT FOR ROONEY?

The series will feature 10 episodes that are 40 minutes in length and show the Rooneys in a new light. Coleen will showcase how hectic her life is, as she juggles the demands of being a mother and public figure, while Wayne is back on punditry duty as he takes in another break from management.