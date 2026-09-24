Cole Palmer doesn’t ‘play games’ as Chelsea legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink responds to England withdrawal ‘injury’ questions

Palmer was among those left disappointed over the summer as the Three Lions pieced together plans for a shot at global glory in North America. His dip in form at club level meant that the talented 24-year-old was left watching on from afar - alongside the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Phil Foden and Morgan Gibbs-White.

A spark has been rediscovered at the start of the current campaign, with close friend and international colleague Morgan Rogers by his side, with four goals and two assists being recorded across seven outings in all competitions.

He has done enough to catch Tuchel’s eye again, but will not be adding to his collection of 14 senior caps. That is because Palmer is one of five players to have been removed from the initial 27-man squad that was named to face Spain, Czechia and Croatia.