Cole Palmer is a cheat code: Chelsea's talisman must be on the plane to the World Cup with England regardless of fitness level

Palmer is the first to admit that he's not yet back at his very peak, and you can see that in some of his movements and decision-making, with his change of pace and explosive movements still not at the level they can be when he is at his devastating best. This is not someone who is fully convinced that their body isn't going to let them down at any given moment.

"You know, obviously people don't know what goes on behind the scenes or whatever, but obviously being injured the whole season is not ideal," he said after claiming the match ball at Molineux. "And when I'm not able to perform as I want to because of obviously, I've been injured and stuff, and still dealing with an injury. But hopefully I can get over the injury soon by managing it and, because obviously I know what level I can provide when, when I feel 100 percent fit."

It was certainly a positive that he was able to start his second game in the space of three days against Leeds, having previously had his minutes closely managed. If this is the beginning of Palmer's return to prominence, following a meteoric rise that saw him notch 43 goals and 29 assists across his first two seasons in west London, then the prospect of the damage he could do when at full capacity is a frightening one that surely can't be ignored.