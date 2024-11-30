Club World Cup 2025 venues: Full list of stadiums & U.S. host cities for revamped FIFA tournament

Twelve stadiums from 11 cities will host the Club World Cup in 2025, and we explore each of those venues...

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 marks a transformative moment in football history as the competition expands to include 32 of the world’s top club teams.

Modelled after the FIFA World Cup format, this revamped tournament will be held in the United States, a nation well-versed in hosting prestigious international events. Replacing the traditional approach, the new format features group stages followed by knockout rounds, delivering a month-long football festival.

The 2025 Club World Cup will be the first under this new structure, with a host of iconic teams set to compete, including the defending champions, Manchester City, who triumphed in the UEFA Champions League in 2023, Chelsea and current European champions Real Madrid. Other participants include the best clubs from Europe, South America, Africa, Asia, and beyond, making it the most globally inclusive Club World Cup yet. Below is a guide to the venues and cities hosting this landmark tournament.