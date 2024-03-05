Claude Makelele insists Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo 'needs to learn' and claims £115m man will 'struggle' if Blues don't provide proper support
Chelsea's big-money summer buy Moises Caicedo has been told "to learn" by Claude Makelele as £115m man continues to struggle at Stamford Bridge.
- Caicedo signed for an exorbitant fee from Brighton
- Yet to find his feet in midfield
- Makelele urged the club to stand behind Caicedo