Chido Obi Man UtdGetty
Richard Martin

Chido Obi to the rescue! Teenage striker's double against Hong Kong saves Man Utd from further embarrassment on post-season tour but tight win overshadowed by Bruno Fernandes exit talk

Manchester UnitedC. Obi-MartinHong Kong vs Manchester UnitedHong KongClub Friendlies

Chido Obi scored twice to fire Manchester United to a 3-1 win over Hong Kong as they ended their eventful post-season tour on a positive note

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Red Devils came from behind to win 2-1
  • Teenage sensation gets first goals for senior team
  • Fernandes misses chance in potential last game
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match