What's happened to Chido Obi? Man Utd academy coach explain's wonderkid's first-team absence after 'needless & damaging' Ruben Amorim swipe

Speaking for the first time since returning to the club to lead the Under-21s as part of the reshuffle triggered by Michael Carrick's arrival, Adam Lawrence countered the idea that Obi had regressed. "Chido has real quality and potential and is in a really good place," Lawrence insisted. "It was a conscious decision at the start of the season for Chido to concentrate his development in the academy environment. The club were right to do what they did in the window just gone, for Chido to stay in the building."

Lawrence acknowledged that dropping back to academy football after tasting the first team is never easy. "Chido loves football. Naturally, with any player, when you've had that first-team exposure and then you're not around it as often, it's going to have an impact," he admitted. "There will be that bit of disappointment or frustration. He deserves credit for approaching it in the right way."