Chelsea plot SHOCK Real Madrid raid as £120m Enzo Fernandez exit looms

Chelsea are considering a late swoop for Madrid midfielder Camavinga, as per talkSPORT. The Blues have shifted their focus to the France international after seeing three bids for Bournemouth's Scott rejected. The Cherries have firmly told the west London club that the 23-year-old is not for sale before the transfer deadline. Chelsea's highest offer for Scott reportedly reached £68 million, forcing manager Xabi Alonso to look elsewhere.

Camavinga has been heavily linked with a Santiago Bernabeu exit since Jose Mourinho took charge of the Spanish giants. Manchester United were previously interested in the midfielder before signing Carlos Baleba from Brighton.