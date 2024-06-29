Omari Kellyman Aston Villa 2023-24Getty Images
Chelsea get their man! Blues complete £19m deal to sign youngster Omari Kellyman from Aston Villa

Premier League giants Chelsea have signed 18-year-old Omari Kellyman from Aston Villa ahead of the new season.

  • Chelsea sign Kellyman from Aston Villa
  • Youngster moves to Stamford Bridge on a long-term deal
  • Made Premier League debut last season
