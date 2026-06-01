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Celtic's next manager? Ex-Liverpool striker in talks to replace Martin O'Neill and wants to add former stars to coaching staff
Keane enters the frame for Parkhead return
Keane has met with members of the Celtic board in London to discuss the possibility of taking over at Parkhead, Daily Record reports. The 45-year-old, who enjoyed a productive loan spell at the club during his playing days in 2010, is keen to land the role and has already outlined his vision for the future of the Scottish champions.
Celtic are currently navigating a delicate managerial situation as they decide whether to stick with veteran O'Neill or move in a fresh direction.
O'Neill returned to steady the ship following the "disastrous" tenure of Wilfried Nancy and successfully guided the club to the league title on the final day of the season, but his long-term future remains subject to upcoming talks.
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An ambitious coaching team revealed
In a bid to strengthen his candidacy, Keane has pitched a backroom team with deep roots in Scottish football. The proposed staff includes former Celtic captain Scott Brown, current Celtic B team coach Jonny Hayes, and former Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass.
Glass, who served as Keane's assistant during their recent stint at Ferencvaros, is seen as a vital link in this potential arrangement.
Keane briefly played alongside Brown at Celtic Park, but the connection between Glass and the former Hoops skipper is the driving force behind the proposal. Glass famously convinced Brown to leave Glasgow for a player-coach role at Aberdeen, and the group remains close, with Brown and Hayes recently visiting Keane and Glass in Budapest as part of their UEFA Pro Licence work.
Board faces tough decision over O'Neill
While Keane is actively pitching his project, the Celtic board must first resolve the situation with O'Neill. The 74-year-old remains a massive favourite with the supporters, having won nine trophies across two spells at the club. The hierarchy will discuss with O’Neill whether or not the double-winning manager would be prepared to stay on for another season.
If O'Neill does extend his stay, he is expected to keep Mark Fotheringham and Shaun Maloney as part of his staff. However, Maloney may be moving into a different capacity after reports surfaced that he is "in the mix for a sporting director/director of football role," as Maloney would prefer to "go upstairs" rather than remain on the touchline.
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The pressure of the appointment
The Celtic board is under significant pressure to get this appointment right following the fallout from the Nancy era. While Keane has built an impressive managerial CV - winning titles in Israel with Maccabi Tel Aviv and the cup in Hungary with Ferencvaros - his potential appointment has met with some "discontent" among sections of the fanbase due to his previous tenure in Israel.
Transfer activity at the club has currently hit a standstill while the managerial search reaches its conclusion. The recruitment team has already started to shortlist transfer targets, but they will not go through with any deals until a new coach is in place.