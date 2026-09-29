Carlo Ancelotti set to copy Hansi Flick's Barcelona blueprint by deploying Raphinha in new role for Brazil

Brazil boss Ancelotti is reportedly ready to implement a significant tactical shift by deploying Raphinha as a centre-forward in the national team's upcoming fixture against Australia. The move, according to Globo Esporte, is heavily inspired by the success Hansi Flick has enjoyed with the player at Barcelona this season. The 29-year-old has transitioned into a lethal number nine at the Camp Nou this season, and Ancelotti now views this as the solution to Brazil’s recent attacking struggles.

The Selecao are under pressure to improve following a disappointing showing in their first friendly match since the World Cup. Brazil could only manage a frustrating draw against Australia last week, requiring a very late strike from youngster Rayan to avoid an embarrassing defeat.



