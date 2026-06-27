AFP
'Fighters with big hearts!' - Vozinha and Cape Verde gunning for Lionel Messi as World Cup's smallest country set up knockout clash with Argentina
Historic milestone for minnows
The Atlantic island nation secured their historic passage into the round of 32 following a tense 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia in Houston. Players anxiously huddled around a mobile phone on the pitch post-match to watch Spain defeat Uruguay, a result that confirmed Cape Verde as Group H runners-up. The resilient underdogs went unbeaten throughout the group stage, previously earning a famous goalless draw against Spain and a 2-2 stalemate with Uruguay.
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Vozinha relishes Messi showdown
Veteran 40-year-old goalkeeper and captain Vozinha expressed immense pride in the squad's achievement ahead of facing the global icon. He highlighted the technical quality and tactical dominance his side displayed during their final group encounter.
Vozinha stated: "None of us dreamed of this, but we know we have quality and, when we got to the World Cup, perhaps many thought we wouldn't win any games. We have a great team and quality players. It's gratifying to have qualified for the next phase and facing Argentina will be very good. It's a dream for any footballer to play against Argentina and Lionel Messi.
"We didn't come here to secure a draw. We always sought to win. We knew it wasn't going to be easy. Saudi Arabia also has a lot of quality and is used to these kinds of matches. We tried everything to score, but we couldn't. Everyone saw that we had more possession, more balls, and more opportunities. We deserve congratulations."
Island nation shows resilience
The historic qualification serves as a profound testament to the cultural spirit and global identity of the Cape Verdean diaspora. Vozinha hopes this unprecedented tournament run will inspire future generations of footballers across the ten-island archipelago.
Vozinha added: "We are from a small country, but we know how to compete. Perhaps most people think that Cape Verdean players aren't good enough, but we've shown that we have quality, we're here to compete, and we can compete in any major competition.
"We grew up with immense difficulties, and our parents and grandparents sacrificed and taught us to value things. We've shown the resilience of the Cape Verdean people, the passion we have for our country, and also that we're here to represent not only the players, but all Cape Verdeans scattered around the world. We have big hearts and we are fighters.
"When a child cries in front of us, there are no words to describe it. We are here to be an example for the little ones and not only them. Who knows if from now on we won't have role models that children can look up to and say that one day they want to be like Stopira, Ryan Mendes or another player from the Cape Verde national team."
- AFP
Ultimate tournament test looms
Cape Verde now prepare for the biggest match in their history against holders Argentina in the knockout phase. Having already nullified Spain during the group stage, the fearless underdogs possess the defensive discipline needed to test Lionel Scaloni's men.
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