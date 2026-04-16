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Canada 2026 home and away kitNike
Angelica Daujotas

Canada FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

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Canada’s 2026 World Cup kits finally deliver identity, ambition and standout design

Canada have unveiled their long-awaited FIFA World Cup 2026 kits as Nike finally delivers a bespoke look for the co-host nation.

Shop Canada kits at Fanatics in the USBuy now

After missing out on a unique design in 2022, this time around the CanMNT head into a home World Cup with a bold “Full Tilt” identity, blending heritage, innovation and unmistakable national symbolism.

Shop Canada kits at NikeBuy now

Here’s everything you need to know about Canada’s 2026 World Cup kits, including the home and away designs, release details and how much they cost.

Read more about the FIFA World Cup 2026:

Shop: Canada FIFA World Cup 2026 kits

  • Canada 2026 home kitNike

    Canada Home Kit

    Canada’s 2026 home kit stays true to tradition but elevates it with a modern, statement design. The shirt is predominantly red, with a striking split-tone maple leaf graphic across the front, a clear nod to the country’s most iconic symbol.

    Nike has centred the maple leaf as the defining feature, representing unity and forward momentum, while subtle performance detailing draws inspiration from Canadian outdoor apparel. Black piping and refined trim elements add contrast, while the overall construction uses Nike’s latest Aero-FIT technology to improve airflow and comfort on the pitch.

    The result is a kit that feels both classic and assertive - designed to stand out on home soil.

    Shop Canada kits at NikeBuy now

    Shop Canada kits at Fanatics in the USBuy now

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  • Canada away kitNike

    Canada Away Kit

    Canada’s away kit takes a far more experimental approach, leaning into a darker, more aggressive aesthetic. The shirt features a black base with a chaotic white graphic pattern, designed to resemble fractured ice, a reference to the country’s winter sports culture and resilience.

    This bold visual direction aligns with Nike’s wider 2026 approach, where away kits are designed as future-facing statements rather than traditional alternates.

    It’s a sharp contrast to the home strip, offering a distinctive identity that reflects both edge and energy heading into the tournament.

    Shop Canada kits at NikeBuy now

    Shop Canada kits at Fanatics in the USBuy now

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