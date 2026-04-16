Canada FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

Canada have unveiled their long-awaited FIFA World Cup 2026 kits as Nike finally delivers a bespoke look for the co-host nation.

After missing out on a unique design in 2022, this time around the CanMNT head into a home World Cup with a bold “Full Tilt” identity, blending heritage, innovation and unmistakable national symbolism.

Here’s everything you need to know about Canada’s 2026 World Cup kits, including the home and away designs, release details and how much they cost.

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