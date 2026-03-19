"Call me back when it's time for nominations": Julian Nagelsmann clarifies reports of contact with VfB striker Deniz Undav

"You can’t leave a striker with that kind of record – both goals and assists – at home," Nagelsmann emphasised at his press conference on Thursday afternoon, explaining why, given Undav’s current form, he had no choice but to call up the VfB Stuttgart forward for the upcoming international matches for the first time since June last year. Undav had received "feedback from me in December on what he needs to do, apart from scoring goals and providing assists, to get more into the spotlight," the national coach continued.

Due to his top form, Undav had been repeatedly asked about a return to the DFB squad in recent weeks. The 29-year-old made headlines with an interview in Bild, in which he revealed that he had not been in contact with Nagelsmann since the winter break. “He doesn’t need to talk to me either. My arguments are on the pitch. That’s what I’m trying to show him. As long as I’m scoring, it’ll be hard to get past me,” Undav said in early March.

Nagelsmann, meanwhile, emphasised that "everything is fine" between him and the VfB star. Undav was by no means annoyed that the DFB coach hadn’t given him a ring in the meantime. "Just ring me again when you’re selecting the squad; I know what to do," Undav assured him.