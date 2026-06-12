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Nico Schlotterbeck reacts to Real Madrid interest with Jose Mourinho eager to trigger Borussia Dortmund centre-back's special release clause
Madrid circle Dortmund star
Madrid manager Mourinho is eager to activate a specific release clause in Schlotterbeck's Dortmund contract, valued between €50 million and €60m. According to Sky Sport and SPORT BILD, the Spanish giants have already initiated contact with the defender's representative regarding a summer transfer. Crucially, this exit option is restricted to just three elite institutions, with Liverpool and Los Blancos confirmed as two of the written destinations.
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Schlotterbeck demands international focus
Speaking from Germany's international base camp in the United States ahead of their tournament opener, Schlotterbeck addressed the growing media speculation. While acknowledging the transfer links connecting him to the Spanish giants, the 26-year-old insisted that his immediate priorities remain firmly on international duty under Julian Nagelsmann.
He said: "Yes, of course you hear about something like that through the media, but fundamentally I've already said this a few weeks ago - the complete focus right now is on the World Cup, on the first match. In Qatar, we saw how an opening game like that can go. It is extremely important, which is why even though I've heard about it, it's not in my head at all."
Matthaus defends controversial clause
Although the inclusion of an exit clause sparked significant backlash from sections of the Dortmund fanbase, German legend Lothar Matthaus defended the agreement as a logical compromise for both parties.
Matthaus emphasised that the extension protects Dortmund’s financial position while preserving the player’s career ambitions, especially given past interest from major domestic rivals like Bayern Munich. He stated: "It was always about him wanting to take the next step.
"On the other hand, he's also committed to Borussia Dortmund. But if Real Madrid comes calling, you want to keep a door open, at least a small crack you can walk through."
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Opening tests dictate future
Schlotterbeck faces an immediate test on Sunday as he lines up alongside Jonathan Tah for Germany's opening group match against Curacao in Houston. A strong tournament showing will inevitably accelerate a summer transfer battle between Madrid and Liverpool when the window officially opens.
Dortmund must brace for an inevitable approach for their star defender while concurrently scouting potential defensive replacements to reinforce their squad for the upcoming domestic season.