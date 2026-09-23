Bruno Guimaraes still haunted by crucial World Cup penalty miss as Brazil target Australia redemption

As one of the senior figures in a squad undergoing significant renewal, Guimaraes has embraced the responsibility of mentoring the next generation. With young talents like Estevao and Gabriel Bontempo entering the fold, he finds himself transitioning from a rising star to a seasoned veteran. Guimaraes noted the importance of creating a welcoming environment for debutants, recalling how he was supported when he first broke into the national side in 2020.

"I think the most important thing is to pass confidence to the younger players, to those arriving for the first time. My first call-up was in 2020 and since then a lot has happened in my life until now. When I arrived, all the older players gave me confidence so that I could feel as comfortable and at home as possible, to perform my best football. I think I'm on that mission now," he explained.

"The ones who stayed from the last World Cup, me, Gabriel [Magalhaes], Vini Jr, Raphinha, Douglas [Santos], Marquinhos, we have a different role, a leadership role, obviously. If you take the new players there, there are players who are 18, 19, 20 years old. I'm 28 and I'm feeling old next to these guys."