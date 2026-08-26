'Young and exciting' - Bruno Fernandes hails £70m new Man Utd signing Carlos Baleba

The Red Devils have officially completed the signing of midfielder Baleba from Brighton in a transfer worth up to £70 million. United will pay an initial £65m fee, with a further £5m included in add-ons.

The 22-year-old Cameroon international has signed a contract at Old Trafford until 2031. United also retain an option to extend the deal for a further year as they commit to the player long term. Baleba's arrival marks the end of a long pursuit by the club, with the midfielder having been linked with a switch to Old Trafford for some time.