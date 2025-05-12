Brits Abroad: Harry Kane finally lifts his first trophy - but Jude Bellingham, Scott McTominay and Jordan Henderson suffer blows in bids for their own league titles

The England captain was finally able to learn what lifting silverware feels like, but it proved to be a tough weekend for some of his fellow expats

Saturday May 10, 2025: The day Harry Kane was finally able to loft a trophy above his head. The England captain and his Bayern Munich team-mates enjoyed celebrating regaining what they believe is rightfully theirs over the weekend, though Kane (and Eric Dier) might not be alone among the British stars who ply their trade abroad in earning silverware before the season is out.

A host of English and Scottish players find themselves in title fights that look likely to go down to the wire, while others are looking to earn themselves European qualification for the 2025-26 campaign. Some also have cup finals to look forward to after what has been a memorable season for many Brits who have opted to move overseas in recent years.

So how did our Brits abroad fare over the weekend? GOAL has the lowdown on the biggest stories...