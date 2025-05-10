This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/X Jude Bellingham needs surgery! Real Madrid midfielder to finally go under the knife this summer after delaying procedure to play at Euro 2024 with England J. Bellingham Real Madrid LaLiga Jude Bellingham reportedly needs surgery and the Real Madrid midfielder will finally go under the knife this summer after delaying the procedure. Shoulder issue has been plaguing Bellingham since Dortmund

Suffered a dislocation in 2023

Suffered a dislocation in 2023

Midfielder mulling over undergoing surgery this summer