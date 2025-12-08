Brits Abroad Harry Kane Jude Bellingham Marcus RashfordGOAL
Sean Walsh

Brits Abroad: Harry Kane breaks ANOTHER record with Bayern Munich hat-trick - but bloodied Jude Bellingham & returning Marcus Rashford flop in La Liga title fight

GOAL runs the rule over the British players earning a living away from their homeland, with plenty more stars deciding to leave their comfort zones in search of a better footballing life elsewhere. The Premier League is still obviously one of the world's most entertaining divisions and the Championship can prove fantastic for development, but there are more options out there.

There were extremely mixed fortunes for the Britons on the continent this weekend. While there was a hat-trick for a certain Three Lions captain, other England internationals came under fire for their disappearing acts, while there were two red cards for us to sink our teeth into.

Every Monday this season, GOAL brings you the latest on British stars abroad, what they're getting up to, who is reaching the greatest heights and who needs to come home. Let's dive in...

  • Kane off the bench to hit Bayern treble

    There would have been a few eyebrows raised among Bayern Munich supporters when it was announced Harry Kane would begin Saturday's match at Stuttgart among the substitutes, with Nicolas Jackson drafted into the starting XI in his place. The visitors led by only a single goal - a delightful flick from Konrad Laimer - by the time the England captain was introduced on the hour mark, while their hosts had already threatened and had a strike of their own ruled out by VAR in the first half.

    From the moment Kane took to the pitch, Bayern raced away with the three points. His first contribution was an old-school goal on 66 minutes, finding space around 25 yards out and picking out the bottom corner with a low drive clocked at 128 km/h. Josip Stanisic added a third when his speculative effort trickled through the arms of goalkeeper Alexander Nubel, who is still contracted to Bayern, before Lorenz Assignon's red card for a handball on the line set up Kane's finale. The striker converted from the penalty spot and then guided in a low cross from Michael Olise to ensure the reigning Bundesliga champions ran out 5-0 winners on the banks of the River Neckar.

    "It's something I'm not used to, but I did it a couple of times this season," Kane told the press of coming on as a substitute. "The boss wanted to keep me fresh and save energy. I came on after 60 minutes with a couple of other guys and we were able to exploit the space and get the goals. We had a tough battle in the cup midweek and today we faced one of the best teams in the league away, but we looked stronger in the last half an hour and punished them."

    Of course, Vincent Kompany was asked to explain this decision in his press conference, to which he said: "I had this change in mind before the game started. We have four games in 11 days. If I start Harry every game and he plays 90 minutes, I'll get questions about why he always plays. Every time we played Stuttgart, we've always grown stronger as the game progressed. I felt the spaces would be bigger when Harry came on, it was a good moment for him to come. And he did what he does."

    Kane received a perfect player rating from Germany's premier sports outlet BILD and made kicker's team of the week for a sixth time already this season, while Stuttgart counterpart Deniz Undav hailed him as the 'best striker in the world'. "Ice cold in front of goal and good with the ball, that makes him so good. Great player and striker," the former Brighton forward added.

    An extraordinary Saturday means Kane has now set a new record of 58 goals in a calendar year, with Bayern still to play three more times before their Christmas break. This is far from a striker in decline.

    • Advertisement
  • Marcus Rashford Barcelona 2025-26Getty Images

    Rashford fires blank on rare Barca start

    While Kane has been finding the back of the net from all angles lately, his England team-mate, Marcus Rashford, has now gone eight games without a goal for club and country. Having managed to shake off some rust that had compromised his fitness in recent weeks, he was handed his first Barcelona start since before the November international break for Saturday's trip to Real Betis.

    It turned out to be a cracking affair that went down as one of the games of the weekend, with Barca eventually securing a 5-3 win. They went behind early on to a fine strike from Rashford's former Manchester United colleague Antony, though Betis would go into the half-time break 4-1 down following a hat-trick from Ferran Torres and a first La Liga goal from summer signing Roony Bardghji. A late effort from Diego Llorente and a stoppage-time penalty from Cucho Hernandez saw Betis reduce the final deficit to only two goals.

    For a match of such chaos, it was surprising that Rashford didn't contribute it. He missed all of his five shots and didn't even come up with an assist, losing his grip atop La Liga's standings to Lamine Yamal, whose tally of seven moved him ahead of the Englishman's six.

    Talk of making Rashford's move from United permanent has cooled considerably since mid-autumn, with focus now centred on how Barcelona plan to replace the ageing Robert Lewandowski ahead of the expiry of his contract. Catalan outlet Mundo Deportivo have touted Ferran as a longer-term solution up top, which could theoretically free up the funds needed to keep Rashford, though this isn't referenced in their reporting.

  • Real Madrid CF v RC Celta de Vigo - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Battered Bellingham goes missing

    The pressure is ramping up on Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso, though he has hardly been helped by the performances of some of his star players. In Sunday's game at home to Celta Vigo, none of them turned up.

    Los Blancos' triumvirate of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham are making difficult work of fitting in the same team. It is typically the Frenchman that pulls the rabbit out of the hat to save their skin, but even he couldn't break down a stubborn Celta side.

    Nerves jangled around the Bernabeu when the teams went into the break on level terms, perhaps fear creeping in that the hosts would fail to keep pace with La Liga leaders Barcelona. When Williot Swedberg fired the Galicians ahead on the other side of the restart, that shaken home crowd grew restless, and its energy translated to the pitch.

    There was fury when Borja Iglesias' elbow to Bellingham's face, which left the midfielder bleeding profusely, yielded no punishment. Minutes later, Fran Garcia was given his marching orders for a second bookable offence after charging into the back of Swedberg. Madrid huffed and puffed in their search for a leveller despite their one-man disadvantage, only for Alvaro Carreras to be sent off for dissent as the game entered five minutes added time. Endrick, an unused sub, was also shown a red card for his protestations on the sidelines.

    Swedberg's second of the evening to round off the 2-0 win for Celta saw the Bernabeu turn mutinous, with Madrid now four points behind Barcelona and just one ahead of third-placed Villarreal, who have a game in hand on Alonso's men. Bellingham was roundly criticised by the Spanish press for his loose touch and inability to keep the ball, losing a match-high eight duels. "He's having trouble turning quickly when receiving the ball in midfield," was MARCA's notable criticism, though he was also praised for upping his work ethic when Madrid went down to 10.

  • SSC Napoli v Juventus FC - Serie AGetty Images Sport

    McTominay battles through pain

    Another Brit in the wars this weekend was Scott McTominay. The Scotland midfielder complained of muscle discomfort during Napoli's crunch clash against Juventus at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, yet soldiered on and completed the full 90 minutes regardless.

    His impact on the game was subdued compared to his usual headline-grabbing exploits, though he still managed to rattle the woodwork and see a free-kick whistle narrowly wide. Instead, it was fellow Manchester United alumni in Rasmus Hojlund who stole the show, with the Dane scoring both of the champions' goals in a 2-1 victory to send them back up to first in the Serie A standings.

    Antonio Conte reserved special praise for the ragged McTominay in his post-match presser, claiming the midfielder has stepped up in a 'state of emergency' at Napoli with seven key players, including Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku, out injured.

    "McTominay, like everyone else, is certainly doing something important and extraordinary in terms of understanding the situation, taking responsibility, and growing," Conte said. "It shows in everyone... We played against Atalanta, Qarabag, Roma, Cagliari, and Juventus- strong teams - while we were in a state of emergency. I'm amazed by the enthusiasm and energy the team is putting in. Now we need to rest because Benfica awaits us, and we'll try to prepare better. We need to recharge our batteries."

    McTominay turned 29 on Monday and will be able to celebrate his birthday knowing he remains the best player in Serie A at present. In the longer term, he also has a World Cup showdown with Brazil to look forward to following Friday's group-stage draw. Some life, that.

  • RCD Espanyol de Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano de Madrid - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Maitland-Niles & Dolan see red

    For what we believe to be the first time since GOAL started the Brits Abroad series, two Englishmen were sent off in a top-five league on the continent on the same day. The dishonours go to Lyon's Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Espanyol's Tyrhys Dolan.

    We'll start with the case of former Arsenal star Maitland-Niles, who has largely been enjoying life in France since his switch to Ligue 1 back in 2023. Lyon are currently serious contenders for Champions League qualification, and the versatile, five-cap England international has been crucial to their efforts. On Sunday, however, he felt the wrath of one of the club's most important players of the last decade.

    Shortly after picking up a caution, Maitland-Niles recklessly went into another challenge late and was shown a second yellow card. That saw veteran midfielder Corentin Tolisso launch into a fit of rage and he had to be restrained by several team-mates as he tried to approach the Englishman. Lorient took a 1-0 lead in between Maitland-Niles' bookings and Lyon failed to mount a comeback with 10 men.

    Maitland-Niles was torn to shreds by the French press, though Le Progres did note that countryman Tyler Morton, once of Liverpool, could hold his head high after another outstanding display since his summer move.

    Over in Spain, Dolan's Espanyol kept up their own charge for a Champions League place despite his transgression, largely because their game was all but won by the time he was sent off. The Catalan side took a first-half lead at home to Rayo Vallecano through a Roberto Fernandez penalty, and the visitors went a man down midway through the second half when Unai Lopez was dismissed.

    Rayo enjoyed the lion's share of possession but ultimately couldn't lay much of a finger on Espanyol, though Dolan's own red card for a second bookable offence after a late challenge on Pep Chavarria in the dying embers set up a nervy finish. Espanyol managed to preserve their lead, while Dolan hit out at the "questionable decision" to send him off on social media.

  • 1. FC Köln v FC St. Pauli - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    Jones saves St Pauli on dream BuLi debut

    Let's end this week's roundup on a higher note. Ricky-Jade Jones was long tipped as one of EFL's finest stars of the future, impressing up front and on the wing in six seasons at Peterborough United. He decided to make the ambitious move to Bundesliga side St Pauli upon the expiry of his contract last summer, though a shoulder injury picked up in July ruled him out of the opening months of the campaign.

    In his absence, St Pauli have tumbled down the table and are without a league win since the third matchday of the season. This included a run of nine straight defeats, right up until Saturday's trip to Koln.

    It seemed for all the world that the notorious left-wing club of Hamburg would lose again. They failed to cause any concern to Koln, who led for much of the second half thanks to a goal from Bayern Munich target Said El Mala. St Pauli recorded four shots, none of which were on target, until Jones emerged from the bench for his debut, a Hail Mary from manager Alexander Blessin.

    With 15 seconds of stoppage time remaining, Danel Sinani sent in a cross towards the penalty spot, where Jones was waiting to leap above Koln defender Sebastian Sebulonsen. The striker's header looped up and down, seemingly bamboozling goalkeeper Marvin Schwabe as it bounced across the line at the far post. Off ran Jones to the corner flag in ecstasy, letting out a yelp to signal an end to months of frustration on the sidelines.

    "I'm simply overjoyed and very happy that I was able to help the team with my goal and that we got a point," Jones said to St Pauli's club channels. "We kept pushing and always believed that we could still get something out of the game. We've finally stopped the losing streak. That gives us a good feeling for the upcoming matches, where we want to get more results. We want to finish the year as successfully as possible. I'm happy to be back after the long injury break."

0