Brazil player ratings vs Australia: Raphinha and Vinicius Junior shine in goal-laden friendly victory

Otavio - 5/10

A difficult afternoon for the debutant who struggled to command his area during Australia's most productive spells. While he could do little about the precision of the Socceroos' finishing, the lack of clean sheets in these fixtures remains a concern for the defensive structure.

Vanderson - 7/10

An explosive start for the right-back, who found the net in just the 3rd minute to give Brazil the lead. He provided a constant outlet on the right flank before being substituted in the 61st minute as the game entered a more transitional phase.

Gabriel - 5/10

The Arsenal man looked uncharacteristically shaky at times and was cautioned with a yellow card in the 40th minute. He struggled to track the late runs into the box that led to Australia's first-half turnaround.

Jair Cunha - 6/10

A disciplined performance in the backline, though he was part of the collective failure to set the offside trap correctly during the Socceroos' two-goal blitz. He managed the game well in the second half before his 88th-minute exit.

Mauro Junior - 6/10

Operating in a hybrid defensive role, Mauro Jr. showed good technical security during his first start for the Selecao but was caught out of position during the sequence for Metcalfe's goal. He was eventually replaced late in the game as Brazil looked to close out the result.



